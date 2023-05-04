Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $266,501.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 386,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

