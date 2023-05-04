Robert Schifellite Sells 15,695 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $153.06. The company had a trading volume of 686,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

