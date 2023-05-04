RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 2,749,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 1.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 320.00%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,054,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.