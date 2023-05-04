Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $15,768.55 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,877.57 or 0.99953539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00212051 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,778.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

