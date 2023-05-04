Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolve Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. 3,751,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

