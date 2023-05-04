Reviewing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intel and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $63.05 billion 2.01 $8.01 billion ($0.68) -45.07 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.01 $1.45 billion $2.63 22.60

Analyst Ratings

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intel and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 7 19 6 0 1.97 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92

Intel presently has a consensus price target of $31.52, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $79.86, suggesting a potential upside of 34.37%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Intel.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -5.06% 3.05% 1.76% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17%

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Intel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCAI segment delivers solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise customers, along with silicon devices for communications service providers and high-performance computing customers. The NEX segment offers computing system solutions from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud native software on programmable hardware. The Mobileye segment develops driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The AXG segment provides products and technologies designed to help customers solve the toughest computational problems. It

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

