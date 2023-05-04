Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Cap of $180.39 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $180.39 million and $3.85 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

