Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 4th (ASTE, CDW, CELTF, CFPUF, CFPZF, CNI, DCPH, DREUF, EFXT, EIFZF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 4th:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00.

Get Astec Industries Inc alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75).

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$32.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$89.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75).

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $115.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$1.35.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.