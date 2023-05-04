Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 4th (ASTE, CDW, CELTF, CFPUF, CFPZF, CNI, DCPH, DREUF, EFXT, EIFZF)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 4th:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75).

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$32.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$89.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75).

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $115.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$1.35.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75.

