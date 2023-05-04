Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0946 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $94.58 million and $1.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09572738 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,695,103.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

