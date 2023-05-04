Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.42 EPS.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $163.44 on Thursday. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Repligen

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

