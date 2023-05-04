Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.42 EPS.
Repligen Price Performance
Repligen stock opened at $163.44 on Thursday. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.