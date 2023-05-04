Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,544. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $252.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Regional Management had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $132.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.26 million. Analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regional Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

