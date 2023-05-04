REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $18.00. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 83,556 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $7,408,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $4,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 176,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $808.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

