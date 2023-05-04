ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $9,914.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00304046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.