Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price Purchases 583 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,479.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,470.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teddy Ray Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Teddy Ray Price bought 47 shares of Red River Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,397.47.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Teddy Ray Price acquired 455 shares of Red River Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $23,405.20.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Articles

