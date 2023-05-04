Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 542,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,470. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.