Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.36 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RYN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 1,858,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,505. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

