Raymond James Trims Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price to $58.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Methanex Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

