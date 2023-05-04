Raymond James Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $47.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,120,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 781,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 170,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after acquiring an additional 146,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

