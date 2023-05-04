Rarible (RARI) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005136 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and approximately $243,777.10 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

