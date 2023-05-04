Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 538,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,075,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Rambus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

