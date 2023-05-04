Ramakumar Mayampurath Sells 1,200 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $164.29. 191,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $273.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.27.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,865,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $197,666,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.