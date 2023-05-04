RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
RDCM opened at $9.37 on Friday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.87.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
