RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM opened at $9.37 on Friday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RADCOM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 30.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

