QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 205,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 324,959 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

