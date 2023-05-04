Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$19.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.67 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.09.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 299,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,395. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,224,000 after purchasing an additional 254,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

