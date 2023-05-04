Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.20 million-$136.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.15 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.13-$4.28 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. 451,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

