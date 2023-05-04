QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.83, but opened at $104.03. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $105.03, with a volume of 5,528,325 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

