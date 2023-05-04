Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.80 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00009714 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $293.33 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.53 or 0.06499606 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00058562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,642,667 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

