Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

