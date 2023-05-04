Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

QRVO opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

