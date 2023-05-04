Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 25.9 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Articles

