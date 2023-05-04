Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Lifted by William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.73 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,307.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,941 shares of company stock valued at $53,950,805. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 409.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

