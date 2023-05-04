Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Pulmonx Stock Down 0.6 %

Pulmonx stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 18,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $467.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

