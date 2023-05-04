Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.
Pulmonx Stock Down 0.6 %
Pulmonx stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 18,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $467.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $26.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx
In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.