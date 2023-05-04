Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.15-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.15-16.80 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PSA traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $282.31. 1,201,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.82. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

