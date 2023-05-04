Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.15-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.15-16.80 EPS.
NYSE PSA traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $282.31. 1,201,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.82. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.16.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
