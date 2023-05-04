PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
