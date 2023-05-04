PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.