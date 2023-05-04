Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

