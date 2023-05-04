Providence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $331.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $353.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.78.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

