Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,862,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,651 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,522 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 137,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 56.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

