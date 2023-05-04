PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 35,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. PROS has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 54,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

