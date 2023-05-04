Prom Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $90.61 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00017007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.95 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.96876734 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,077,005.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.