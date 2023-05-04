Prom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.94 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $89.79 million and $2.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00017043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,876.06 or 1.00027728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.96876734 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,077,005.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

