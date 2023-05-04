ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.07

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1383070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
