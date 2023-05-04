PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Down 10.7%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 248,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 364,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

