Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 412,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,497,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 254,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

