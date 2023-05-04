Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

