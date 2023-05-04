Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $245.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.02 and its 200-day moving average is $256.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.