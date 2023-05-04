Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.