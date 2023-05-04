Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

HUM stock opened at $529.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

