Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 908.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $103.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

