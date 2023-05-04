Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -442.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

