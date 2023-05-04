Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 293 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

